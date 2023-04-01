Ethereum Price Hits $1,817.35 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $218.91 billion and $6.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,817.35 or 0.06409217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

