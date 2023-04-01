Ethereum Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion and $5.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,817.60 or 0.06384748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.