Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $25,704.01 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

