Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.82. 133,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,817. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

