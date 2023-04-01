Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,070. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

