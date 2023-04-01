Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. 25,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,080. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $635.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

