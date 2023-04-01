Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,935,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 232,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,494,410. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

