Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,606 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

