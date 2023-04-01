Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

