Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

