Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 236,693 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.52. 2,199,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

