Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 7,350 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 26,759,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,446,992. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

