Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,671 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

