Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

