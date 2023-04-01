Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 6,955,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.