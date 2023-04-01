Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $85.59. 5,235,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,238. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.74.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.