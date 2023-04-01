Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Eaton by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $227,905,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ETN traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

