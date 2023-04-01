Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NOBL traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $91.24. 435,960 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
