Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. 2,012,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.