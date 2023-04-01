Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

