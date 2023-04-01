Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €19.44 ($20.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.70. Evotec has a 12 month low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €29.71 ($31.95).

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

