Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 5,378,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.