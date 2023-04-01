Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,651,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Exxe Group Stock Up 15.0 %
OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Exxe Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxe Group (AXXA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.