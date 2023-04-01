Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 32,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

