FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.