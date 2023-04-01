Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.30

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.30 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.89). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.89), with a volume of 6,421 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.22. The company has a market cap of £20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

