Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 7,492,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,231. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.