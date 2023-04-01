Financial Alternatives Inc Buys Shares of 6,223 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

