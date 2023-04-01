Financial Alternatives Inc Takes $1.16 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.2% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Alternatives Inc owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.65. 845,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

