Financial Alternatives Inc Takes $312,000 Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 293,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,511. The firm has a market cap of $692.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading

