Financial Alternatives Inc Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

