Financial Contrast: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.60 $52.20 million $3.38 9.53 Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.39 $2.55 billion $4.78 7.64

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Teck Resources 18.05% 18.76% 9.69%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Centrus Energy and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centrus Energy and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 5 7 0 2.58

Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $56.19, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Centrus Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

