First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 15.9% in March

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Busey Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 246,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. First Busey has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and have sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

