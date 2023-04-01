First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,844. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 951.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.