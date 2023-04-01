First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 155,113 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 80,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,450,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500,362. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

