First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.24. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

