Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,429. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

