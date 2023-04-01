Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 266,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
Forestar Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.