Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 266,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Forestar Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

