Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
