Forum Financial Management LP Buys 574,919 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 3.95% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 287,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 384.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,837. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

