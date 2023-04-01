Forum Financial Management LP Has $5.37 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $412.88. 1,779,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average of $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

