Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

