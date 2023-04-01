Forum Financial Management LP Sells 121,543 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,543 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.29. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.