Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,082 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

CAT stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

