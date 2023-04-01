Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

