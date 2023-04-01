Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

