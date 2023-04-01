Fragasso Group Inc. Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 187,778 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 389,023 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,335. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

