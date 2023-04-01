Fragasso Group Inc. Has $62.09 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 251,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,421. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.