Fragasso Group Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,514. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

