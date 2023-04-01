Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 8,660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 589.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.